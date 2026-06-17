Medasys comes under the control of Arka

Medasys has officially come under the control of Arka, marking another step in the creation of an integrated Moroccan group specializing in data centers, cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital solutions.

Medasys officially changes hands. According to public records, the general meeting of the Moroccan IT integrator held on April 28, 2026, approved the transfer of all shares comprising its capital to 3MDC, a holding company created to consolidate the activities of Maroc Datacenter, Munisys, and Medasys.

According to our sources, 3MDC serves as the capital consolidation vehicle. It has since changed its name to legally adopt the commercial identity now displayed: Arka.

"Arka (or 3MDC) is a structure created to acquire and consolidate MDC, Munisys, and Medasys within the same group."

(Publicité)

(Publicité)

The operation concerning Medasys is now complete. This takeover comes with a major governance reshuffle. Administrators Abdelilah Sbai and Lemfadel Azim, together with the company Chems, have stepped down from their positions. They have been succeeded by Driss Bennani Hassan, Younes Amine, Darnel Hossie, Saïd Oudghiri, and Abderrahmane Mounir.

The board of directors has also appointed Abderrahmane Mounir as CEO of Medasys. He will continue to serve as CEO of Maroc Datacenter, another strategic entity within the newly consolidated group.

The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed at this stage.

Consolidation driven by Helios and Fipar-Holding

The operation is part of the strategy announced at the end of 2025 by Helios Investment Partners, a pan-African private equity firm, and Fipar-Holding, a subsidiary of CDG Invest. The goal is to build an integrated platform bringing together MDC, Munisys, and Medasys, covering several links in the digital value chain — data centers, cloud, cybersecurity, systems integration, and managed services.

However, Saâd Rajouani, CFO of Maroc Datacenter, clarifies that each of the three companies maintains its "legal and operational autonomy" and retains its own "development dynamics."

The operation is not a merger; rather, it seeks to bring together three companies that preserve their individual identity while placing them within a shared framework to foster industrial and commercial synergies.

Three professions, one platform

Presented at Gitex Africa 2026, Arka positions itself as the showcase of the new entity, under the slogan: "Three Experts. One Platform. One Sovereign Ground."

According to information obtained from Arka’s management, the objective is to combine the expertise of three complementary players to offer a comprehensive range of services — from infrastructure to solutions, including managed services.

Maroc Datacenter contributes its expertise in hosting infrastructure. Munisys reinforces activities related to cloud, cybersecurity, and digital services. Medasys completes the setup with its long‑standing expertise in systems integration and information‑system transformation.

"Digital is an omnipresent and vital resource, yet its complexity keeps growing. Our mission is to simplify this paradigm for our clients by pooling the best expertise," the company explains.

Arka’s offer is built around three pillars: infrastructure, integration, and human capital. In the first area, the group highlights its Tier III Facility‑certified data centers — a standard that guarantees high availability through redundant and maintainable architectures without service interruption. It also underscores its carrier‑neutral positioning, open to multiple telecom operators.

The second pillar, driven notably by Medasys and Munisys, covers the design, deployment, and operation of digital solutions, IT infrastructure, networks, cloud, and cybersecurity.

The third pillar focuses on pooling the expertise of three entities to support companies and public administrations in their digital transformation projects.

Local partner of hyperscalers

The group does not position itself as a direct competitor to major global cloud providers. Instead, it aims to act as a local partner facilitating their deployment in Morocco and more broadly, across Africa.

"Our positioning is clearly that of a partner, not a competitor. Hyperscalers bring global capabilities and very cutting-edge technological platforms; we, on our side, provide local anchoring, infrastructure, integration, and proximity to markets," the management explains.

The leaders notably cite Maroc Datacenter's collaboration with OVHcloud as an illustration of this strategy of complementarity between local infrastructure and international platforms.

Sovereign cloud, AI, and new capabilities

Medasys' integration comes as Arka enters a new phase of investment. The group continues to expand its site in Témara and is preparing to open a new data center in Casablanca, intended to support the growth of cloud usage and AI-related applications.

Arka also says it is accelerating the development of sovereign cloud offerings to meet the needs of companies and public administrations in terms of security, compliance, and data localization.

"We offer our clients the opportunity to develop their AI initiatives under optimal time and budget conditions," say the leaders.

Beyond industrial consolidation, the group aims to position itself on a strategic issue: data sovereignty.

What remains to be seen is how Arka will translate this capital integration into a genuine industrial advantage — in terms of hosting capacity, investment, certifications, client portfolio, service quality, and the actual degree of sovereignty achieved.

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