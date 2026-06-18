Green Hydrogen: TAQA‑Moeve and ORNX Projects Take Shape in the Sahara
On June 11 in Rabat, the monitoring committees approved the first technical deliverables for two green hydrogen projects in Dakhla-Oued Eddahab and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, just a few months after the land reservation agreements were signed with the State.
Green hydrogen projects led by ORNX Morocco and the TAQA-Moeve consortium continue their development phase in Morocco.
In Rabat, Minister Delegate for Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies Karim Zidane chaired two monitoring committee meetings to assess the progress of these strategic projects. According to the minister, the meetings served to review progress on the two integrated green hydrogen production projects planned in the Saharan regions mentioned above, and to validate the initial deliverables of ongoing technical studies.
Karim Zidane also praised the mobilization of public and private partners involved in implementing the Green Hydrogen Morocco Offer, stressing that their commitment is key to building a competitive national industry and strengthening the Kingdom’s position in the renewable energy and green molecules markets.
These meetings took place a few months after the signing, in February 2026, of land reservation contracts between the Moroccan State and five investors selected under the same framework. This followed the government-led selection process that, in March 2025, identified six green hydrogen production projects and their derivatives in the regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun, Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab.
Ultimately, five investors signed the land reservation agreements. Among them is the TAQA-Moeve consortium: the Emirati group will develop renewable energy generation capacity in the Dakhla region, while Spain’s Moeve will handle the production and marketing of e-fuels primarily for export.
The ORNX project is led by a joint venture bringing together Ortus Power Resources (U.S.), Acciona (Spain), and Nordex (Germany). It focuses on green ammonia production in Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra.
Convened for the first time, the monitoring committees signal a new phase in the operational rollout of the Green Hydrogen Morocco Offer, as participating investors deepen feasibility studies and prepare for subsequent development stages across the Southern provinces.
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