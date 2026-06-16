Nabila Rmili: “The Royal Avenue will be the largest green space in a city center in Africa.”

Received on the show Le 12/13 by Médias24, the president of the Casablanca City Council, Nabila Rmili, discussed the major urban projects currently underway: Royal Avenue, the redevelopment of Derb Ghallef, the development plan for Hay Mohammadi, the new waste disposal center, and the Central Market. On each of these topics, she detailed the progress made, acknowledged the limitations, and defended the choices taken.

With a little over a year left in her term, Nabila Rmili was invited to the set of Médias24 to review her record. The mayor of Casablanca shed light on several major projects.

She claims a record of sustainability. As the first woman to preside over the city council, she describes a heavy responsibility: "It’s a mission that requires a lot of serenity. One must respect others, listen to them. One must know how to be empathetic. And when you’re in politics, you must know how to listen," she confides.

It is also a responsibility exercised collegially: "I never make decisions alone."

(Publicité)

(Publicité)

Regarding her relationships with the wali and governors, Rmili defends a model of harmony based on respect for each party's prerogatives, as defined by law 113‑14. "Everyone assumes their responsibilities," she specifies, adding that the mayor is indeed "the sole ordering authority of the city," and that each acts within their own scope of authority.

Asked about the compatibility between being a mayor and holding a ministerial portfolio, she responds unequivocally: "Being a mayor, especially of a major metropolis, and a minister is very tough." However, she considers the combination of mayor and deputy "desirable to some extent," for the sake of institutional continuity.

Royal Avenue: a green project, no finalized model

Regarding Royal Avenue (officially Mahaj Malaki), Rmili confirms that the project will create a 50‑hectare green corridor linking the Hassan II Mosque to the city center, with no new constructions.

"The history of Casablanca will be told through this new project. It’s a 50‑hectare green space, and I believe it will be the largest urban park in Africa," she asserts.

"It's truly a green space. It's not a construction project; it's a project that will bring much to the city in terms of the environment, respect for nature, and will certainly give Casablanca new impetus," continues the mayor.

"There will not be a single meter of built area." However, she is explicit about the final model of the project: "As president of the municipality, I have not yet seen the final model myself." Architects are working on the design, funding is secured, and execution is planned over the next three years.

Regarding the ongoing demolitions, she specifies that the file is directly managed by the supervisory administration, and the buildings concerned are exclusively dilapidated dwellings long identified. "There are no cultural buildings among these demolitions."

Derb Ghallef: expropriation approved, compensation pending

On the redevelopment project of Derb Ghallef market, Nabila Rmili explains: "The question was how to preserve this place? How to modernize it while restoring its economic role? Because no one doubts today the skills found inside this market. You have to go and see the young people working in different fields within this Joutia, whose skills are recognized worldwide."

The city council approved the expropriation of 54,000 m² of land on which the Derb Ghallef Joutia is located, as this land is now recognized as a public facility. The urban planning of the Maârif district, a legal prerequisite for this operation, became enforceable after passing through the central commission.

The next step is compensating the rightful owners, namely private owners, public domain, and communal plots. "It's a right. Owners must be paid, plain and simple," she says. No delivery date is provided.

Regarding the continuity of business activities for merchants during the works, Nabila Rmili mentions the possibility of a temporary relocation operation without formally committing to it, citing the precedent of Bab Marrakech market, where 150 merchants were relocated to a temporary site during the reconstruction.

Hay Mohammadi: rejected development plan, ongoing procedure

The development plan for Hay Mohammadi was rejected by both the district council and the city council. The sticking point was the classification of Derb Moulay Chrif as an "urban hub," a notion deemed too vague by the elected officials.

Nabila Rmili acknowledges the legitimacy of these concerns. "They represent the population, they listen." She specifies that the municipality plays an advisory role. "We are the bridge between the urban agency and the citizen," she adds, noting that the central commission has not yet made a decision. "No one has mentioned removing residents, no one has mentioned demolishing houses."

CEV: 2 billion became 11 billion, the city pays 2 billion MAD

The waste burial and valorization center (CEV) in Médiouna, presented as "the flagship project of the term," saw its total cost rise from 2 billion to nearly 11 billion dirhams. The explanation: the intentionally open tender attracted a bidder proposing 100% waste valorization instead of the initially planned 50%.

The Moroccan state and the city of Casablanca remain committed to 2 billion dirhams, with the private investor providing the remaining 8 billion. The city also acquired a 264‑hectare plot in Médiouna for 500 million dirhams.

The contract was approved during the last council session but has not yet been signed. The duration is 30 years. Start‑up is scheduled for next December, with a three‑year construction period for the valorization plant. Effective valorization will begin in 2028. Until then, the system will remain in burial mode.

The choice of the CEV model has its critics. Some advocate for a circular economy based on waste sorting and direct valorization, arguing that this model is less water‑intensive and more job‑generating. Nabila Rmili says they studied this option: "We delved into what circular economy we want for the city." She defends the chosen option in the name of the environment and land cost — finding additional burial sites has become, according to her, a dead end — while specifying that the project does not exclude sorting. "There will be sorting belts. The dialogue is open."

Central Market: 36 million for rehabilitation without demolition

The city has initiated a rehabilitation project for the Central Market worth 36 million dirhams.

The stated goal is to enhance a heritage facility located on Mohammed V Boulevard without altering its architecture. A rooftop is planned on the upper floor.

"We're not touching the building, we're not altering the architectural character of the building. We're beautifying it, making it come alive and revive," she says.

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