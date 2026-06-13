Simple: Attijariwafa Bank’s neobank redefining banking in Morocco

Attijariwafa Bank launched Simple on May 25, 2026, presenting it as Morocco’s first neobank. Ten years after introducing L’bankalik, the group opens a new chapter with an app that unites banking, payments, lifestyle, community, and investment features in a single mobile interface — offering plans that range from free to ultra‑premium.

The Essentials:

Attijariwafa bank launched Simple on May 25, 2026, presenting it as Morocco’s first neobank, ten years after L’bankalik, which now counts around one million clients.

Simple is designed as an everyday super‑app , bringing together banking, payments, lifestyle, community, and investment services in a single mobile interface — free and accessible to all Moroccans .

The offer is structured around four packages — Go (0 DH/month), Plus (19 DH), Prime (59 DH), and Metal (159 DH) — following a freemium model that allows users to upgrade or downgrade as they wish.

Its ecosystem includes SimplePay, SimpleShare, SimpleOne, SimpleTrip, SimpleDeals, and SimpleInvest , offering instant QR‑code payments, referrals, youth accounts (ages 12–17), travel bookings, discounts, and savings or investment products.

Distribution also relies on physical touchpoints , with cards available at train stations, via Glovo, in Marjane stores, at Wafacash outlets, and through the Attijariwafa Bank network — totaling over 7,000 contact points nationwide .

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The Details:

On May 25, 2026, Attijariwafa Bank held a press conference to unveil Simple, its new neobank — the first of its kind in Morocco.

Designed as an everyday super‑app, Simple brings together banking, payments, lifestyle services, and community features within a single mobile interface.

The application is free for all Moroccans and available on iOS and Android, as well as in retail stores and on select delivery and e‑commerce platforms.

(Publicité)

(Publicité)

Simple, an everyday super‑app for all Moroccans

"Money is part of everything — the morning coffee, the weekend we plan, the project we’re building six months from now. Simple looked at all these moments and decided to be there," explains Ghizlaine Alami Marrouni, Executive Director of Retail and Professional Markets.

Simple is initially centered around several key uses. SimplePay enables users to pay, collect, and send money seamlessly. "Payments are made via QR code, not only between Simple clients but also between merchants and customers. Transactions are instant and free," explains Alami Marrouni. A dedicated solution also allows merchants to collect payments at no cost, offering a direct alternative to cash and helping transform traditional transactions into digital ones within the Simple community. SimplePay integrates with the Attijariwafa Bank ecosystem, reaching a network of nearly six million clients, she adds.

"Simple cards will be available at ATMs — especially in train stations — as well as through Glovo, Marjane, and Wafacash outlets. Purchase and delivery fees will be refunded to uphold the promise of free service," she continues.

The launch on Glovo is imminent, alongside availability in Marjane supermarkets. Simple will also be accessible at 4,000 Wafacash points, where customers can pick up their card before finalizing their account setup in the app..

On the community side, SimpleShare serves as a referral feature designed to be intuitive — a genuine driver of virality and engagement. Customers can refer a friend, family member, or colleague, and both are rewarded. The goal is to grow the Simple community organically, strengthening ties within families and social circles.

SimpleOne is designed for 12‑ to 17‑year‑olds, offering a dedicated app available on all major stores. The goal is to engage teens early in financial education. Parents keep full control — they can monitor transactions, block the account, or top it up anytime. "Supervised autonomy. A learning teenager. A parent who stays in charge," summarizes Ghizlaine Alami Marrouni.

For Moroccans living abroad, Simple is developing an account‑aggregation feature. Customers will be able to link their foreign account — for instance at BNP Paribas — with their Simple account on a single platform, and make transfers from the app "in just two clicks." They’ll have a unified view of all their accounts and manage cross‑border transfers at a cost described as "almost free."

The lifestyle component includes SimpleTrip, SimpleDeals, and entertainment. SimpleTrip lets users search, book, and pay for accommodation or hotels directly within the app — without logging out.

The bank says the feature can deliver "around 25% to 30% savings" compared with other platforms. Transportation‑related solutions are also underway, through partnerships with Mercure and CTM. SimpleDeals offers discounts, promo codes, lounge access, and exclusive offers, with benefits varying by card tier. Entertainment is part of the package too, starting with Botola tickets and set to expand to other ticketing platforms.

Simple also offers instantly generated virtual cards — single‑use or multi‑use — designed to secure e‑commerce and international payments. Presented as a response to online fraud, these ephemeral cards are "destroyed right after the transaction." They’re free and can be customized to match each client’s style or needs.

Finally, SimpleInvest focuses on the investment side, with the ambition of democratizing access to financial products. The platform features Smart Savings — described as automated, intelligent saving — along with digitalized time deposits, IPO and stock‑market operations, mutual funds, insurance‑linked savings, and retirement plans. As the press release puts it: "Because investing should be as Simple as paying."

Four Offers, from Free to Ultra-Premium

Simple is structured around four offers.

Go, at 0 DH/month, is presented as the "free and simple" offer. It includes a Standard Mastercard, Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile payment, free virtual and ephemeral cards, and free transfers between Simple and Attijariwafa Bank clients.

Plus, at 19 DH/month, is labeled "More freedom." It includes all the benefits of the Go offer, a Mastercard Gold, higher payment and withdrawal limits, and three free transactions per month.

Prime, offered at 59 DH/month, focuses on premium travel. It includes all the Plus offer benefits, a Mastercard World, unlimited included transactions, and very high payment and withdrawal limits.

Lastly, Metal, at 159 DH/month, is presented as the "ultra‑premium" offer. It includes all the Prime offer benefits, a Metal Visa Infinite, very high payment and withdrawal limits, and exclusive privileges.

In the coming weeks, Simple will launch installment payments and instant credit.

Why Attijariwafa bank is launching Simple

Why reinvent the banking experience? "Because customer expectations have changed. Today, experience standards are set by digital leaders — Spotify, Instagram, Glovo, Booking… they are the ones redefining what users expect," explains Ghizlaine Alami Marrouni.

But also because "the smartphone has become the entry point to our daily lives. Because customers want a bank built around their habits. Because they want personalized interactions. Because they expect a conversational bank that truly engages with them."

And because the banking experience still has frictions. "Several customer feedbacks keep coming back: why does opening an account still take so long when real‑time has become the standard? Why do I still have to go in person to pick up my card? Why does online payment still feel risky? Why do I never really know what benefits come with my card?"

"All these changes create a clear opportunity for Attijariwafa Bank. That’s what led the group to write a new chapter to meet evolving uses and expectations. Several convictions have emerged from this," she continues.

The first, "is that the bank should no longer just be digital, but truly anchored in daily life." "The second is that the traditional bank’s business model — with entry fees — can be disrupted at any time. And the premium seems to be establishing itself as the neobank standard, with value created through usage and premium services."

The third, "is the ambition to be the first bank for new generations — and, why not, the second bank for all Moroccans, including those already banked elsewhere."

"Naturally, this new banking experience now targets all segments. It goes far beyond the youth audience: merchants, families, Moroccans living abroad, premium clients, professionals — and of course, young people."

It is in this context that Simple was born — a new brand presented as the result of several months of work within the Attijariwafa Bank teams.

Why present as the first neobank in Morocco?

"Firstly because Simple is built on easy access — no commitment, free for everyone. This is one of the launch’s strongest messages: a free bank accessible to all Moroccans, with zero entry fees."

"There’s also the freedom to leave, thanks to a simplified account‑closure process. Opening an account has been greatly streamlined: an ID, a selfie, and a few minutes are all it takes. The user scans their ID, takes a photo directly in the app, and then scans their bank card."

"The account becomes active automatically, the IBAN is instantly available, and when biometric recognition works properly, the process is completed without a video call. No need to speak to anyone — in just a few minutes, the account is open and the card already in hand."

Ten years of L’bankalik before transitioning to Simple

Ten years ago, Attijariwafa Bank launched L’bankalik. At the time, many simply saw it as a mobile application. For the group, the challenge went further — to test another way of banking: more direct, more mobile, and closer to young people’s habits. "The positioning was already breaking away from traditional banking codes: a lifestyle bank, focused on the youth, 100% mobile, accessible via selfie, free for those under 35. The offer was based on a simple promise: an account, a card, an application," adds Ghizlaine Alami Marrouni.

"L’bankalik learned to speak to the youth differently, with a less institutional, simpler, and more relaxed discourse, going to their playing fields: music, football, gaming, but also financial education, especially for 12‑ to 17‑year‑olds with Bankalik Start."

"This story accelerated after Covid, driven by two major developments: biometrics, with facial recognition, and electronic signatures, which marked a turning point in 2021 in remote onboarding. Changes in behaviors — the rise of e‑commerce and home delivery — also reinforced this momentum."

"L’bankalik recruited 250,000 clients in 2025, almost one in two clients for Attijariwafa Bank. In a few years, L’bankalik thus built a real digital community, the size of a Moroccan bank, with nearly a million satisfied clients. The model became profitable, and the brand boasts a rating of 4.8/5 on the stores, making it, according to the group, the favorite bank of young Moroccans."

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